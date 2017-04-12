|English
Daily News Analysis
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Live updates of Trump, NATO chief news conference
|
President Trump is having his first face-to-face meeting Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and the two will be holding a brief news conference after their meeting. According to National Security Council officials, the two are discussing Russia and Syria, as well as Ukraine, and the fight against ISIS.
