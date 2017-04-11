|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Pakistan Executes 2 'Hardcore Terrorists'
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan executed two militants Tuesday who officials said were convicted of terrorism-related offenses by military courts. The deaths by hanging took place on a day when Amnesty International in a worldwide report noted Pakistan reduced the number of executions by 73 percent in 2016 compared to the year before.
voanews 11:22:00 PM CEST
