Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Cyprus reunification talks restart, tough challenges ahead
NICOSIA (CYPRUS): After a two-month halt, talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus are resuming, with rival leaders hoping to claw back diminished trust and lost momentum. But Tuesday's reboot of the United Nations-mediated negotiations faces difficult challenges with the island's Greek....
timesofindia 9:41:00 AM CEST
