Palestinian teen succumbs to wounds weeks after being shot by Israeli forces April 10, 2017 Fatah delegation to meet with Hamas in Gaza in bid for reconciliation; Reports: Gaza security forces arrest suspected killer of Mazen Fuqahaa; Hamas calls PA salary cuts to Gaza civil servants a 'racist conspiracy; Israeli forces block entrance to Palestinian medical center in Hebron; Jassem Nakhla.... maannews-en 3:34:00 PM CEST Israeli Defense Minister: Assassination of Top Hamas Militant Was an Inside Job haaretz 5:37:00 AM CEST