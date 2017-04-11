|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Census says 'typical' Australian is 38-year-old married woman with two children
Claire completed year 12, lives in a three-bedroom house with a mortgage and two cars. She does five to 14 hours of unpaid domestic work a week, compared with less than five hours a week done by the typical Australian male, who is 37 years old. The census found the typical Australian, male or....
guardian 5:35:00 AM CEST
