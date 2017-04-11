Now, Modi government wants to fix food portions served in hotels and restaurants NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's suggestion over food wastage in his Mann Ki Baat programme last month, the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry is considering options to fix the amount of food served at and restaurants. hotels According to a Hindustan Times report, the government is.... economictimes 5:43:00 PM CEST Eat what you order: Government to fix portions of food served in hotels HindustanTimes 4:00:00 AM CEST