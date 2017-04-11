|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Migrants traded in 'slave markets' in Libya, UN agency says
GENEVA: Growing numbers of African migrants passing through Libya are traded in what they call slave markets before being held for ransom, forced labour or sexual exploitation, the U.N. migration agency said on Tuesday. West African migrants interviewed by the International Organization for....
channelnewsasia 7:22:00 PM CEST
