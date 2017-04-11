Main Menu

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

India’s Flipkart raises US$1.4b from Microsoft, eBay, Tencent

India’s top e-commerce company Flipkart announced Monday it had raised US$1.4 billion in a record funding round that shores up the online retail giant in its fight against Amazon. Flipkart said it was now valued at US$11.6 billion after raising funds from US tech behemoths Microsoft and eBay and....

asiatimes 11:19:00 AM CEST

Flipkart to operate eBay.in as an independent business

expressindia 4:09:00 AM CEST

