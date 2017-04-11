|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
India’s Flipkart raises US$1.4b from Microsoft, eBay, Tencent
India’s top e-commerce company Flipkart announced Monday it had raised US$1.4 billion in a record funding round that shores up the online retail giant in its fight against Amazon. Flipkart said it was now valued at US$11.6 billion after raising funds from US tech behemoths Microsoft and eBay and....
asiatimes 11:19:00 AM CEST
