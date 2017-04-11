Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Whole Foods faces pressure from key investor over poor performance

Over the past two years, Whole Foods’ share price has slid. Competitors are moving into the organic grocery business it once dominated. In response, Whole Foods has cut prices, begun a loyalty program and offered more promotions. Whole Foods did not respond to a request for comment. Jana also proposed four new board nominees.

TorontoStar 6:41:00 PM CEST

Jana Partners ups Whole Foods stake, looks to shake up board, management

reuters 12:56:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Dickson(US)

Boston(US)

Austin(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Arthur Sulzberger (1)

John Mack (1)

Lisa Baertlein (1)

Whole Foods (9)

Walter Robb (2)

Mark Bittman (2)

Glenn Murphy (2)

Wild Oats (1)

United Natural Foods Inc (1)

Harris Teeter Supermarkets (1)

Anil D'Silva (1)

Ronald W. Burkle (1)

Svea Herbst-Bayliss (1)

Joe Dobrow (1)

Gabrielle Sulzberger (1)

Meredith Adler (1)

Bill Rigby (1)

Diane Dietz (1)

United Natural (1)

Jessica Kuruthu (1)

Barry Rosenstein (1)

New York-based (1)

John Benny (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Walmart (2)

Wall Street (2)

New York Times (2)

Gap Inc (2)

Tesco Plc (1)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (1)

Credit Suisse (1)

The Thomson Corporation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.