Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Whole Foods faces pressure from key investor over poor performance
Over the past two years, Whole Foods’ share price has slid. Competitors are moving into the organic grocery business it once dominated. In response, Whole Foods has cut prices, begun a loyalty program and offered more promotions. Whole Foods did not respond to a request for comment. Jana also proposed four new board nominees.
TorontoStar 6:41:00 PM CEST
