Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Mass Protests Fail to Curb Hungary’s Crackdown

Researcher, Eastern Europe and Western Balkans LydsG The Central European University (CEU) represents everything the current Hungarian government sees as a threat: critical thinking, liberal values, and academic freedom. This week, Hungarian President Janos Ader signed a law specifically targeting the CEU and threatening its very existence.

HumanRightsWatch 5:44:00 PM CEST

Born To Wander (The Journey/Drom): English-Speaking Theatre In Budapest, 12 April

budapestsun 1:32:00 PM CEST

Hungary (17)

Germany (9)

Budapest(HU)

Berlin(DE)

