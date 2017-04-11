|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Mass Protests Fail to Curb Hungary’s Crackdown
Researcher, Eastern Europe and Western Balkans LydsG The Central European University (CEU) represents everything the current Hungarian government sees as a threat: critical thinking, liberal values, and academic freedom. This week, Hungarian President Janos Ader signed a law specifically targeting the CEU and threatening its very existence.
HumanRightsWatch 5:44:00 PM CEST
