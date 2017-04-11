|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
|
|
North Korea media warns of nuclear strike on U.S. if provoked
|
North Korean state media on Tuesday warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of a U.S. pre-emptive strike as a U.S. Navy strike group led by a nuclear-powered aircraft steamed towards the western Pacific. Tension has escalated sharply on the Korean peninsula with talk of military....
Hindu 6:57:00 PM CEST
|
|
|