Tuesday, April 11, 2017

North Korea media warns of nuclear strike on U.S. if provoked

North Korean state media on Tuesday warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of a U.S. pre-emptive strike as a U.S. Navy strike group led by a nuclear-powered aircraft steamed towards the western Pacific. Tension has escalated sharply on the Korean peninsula with talk of military....

Hindu 6:57:00 PM CEST

North Korean Coal Ships Sail Home after China Denies Cargo

marinelink 5:36:00 PM CEST

North Korea's parliament meets, with Kim Jong Un at center

ABCnews 4:49:00 PM CEST

US Strike Force Heading Towards N. Korea Causing Anxiety Among Friends, Foes

globalsecurity 6:03:00 AM CEST

North Korea threatens US

BangkokPost 10:46:00 PM CEST

Trump Says China Will Get Better Trade Deal if It Solves ‘North Korean Problem’

nytimes 3:33:00 PM CEST

