Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes to modest gains in early trading Monday as the price of crude oil headed higher. Utilities stocks were the only laggard. Investors had their eye on several big corporate deals. KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 8 points, or 0.4%, to 2,363 as of 7:15 a.