19:07, 7 April, 2017 YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Baku City Nasimi District Court has prolonged the arrest term of blogger Alexander Lapshin jailed in Azerbaijan, “Armenpress” reports Interfax.az informs. According to the court decision, the arrest term has been prolonged by 3 months. armenpress 12:25:00 PM CEST