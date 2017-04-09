Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Rally demanding safe, respectful workplace for doctors held in India

. Indian doctors participate in a rally demanding safe and respectful workplace in Kolkata, India, on April, 8, 2017.

xinhuanet_en 6:24:00 AM CEST

FEATURE: Indian booze ban leaves businesses gasping for funds

taipeitimes 7:16:00 PM CEST

Australian prime minister arrives on four-day India visit

timesofoman 6:02:00 PM CEST

STB's efforts in wooing tourists from India

AsiaOne 8:15:00 AM CEST

Why Indian tourists love Singapore

AsiaOne 8:15:00 AM CEST

India, Egypt should strengthen cooperation in pharmaceuticals

timesofoman 12:01:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (13)

Flag
Australia (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mumbai(IN)

Chennai(IN)

Pune(IN)

Hyderabad(IN)

Gurgaon(IN)

Amritsar(IN)

Jaipur(IN)

Ahmadabad(IN)

Kolkata(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Tony Abbott (1)

Shah Rukh Khan (1)

Malcolm Turnbull (1)

Prakash Javadekar (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Pradyna Patil (3)

Park Royal (3)

Mustafa Centre (3)

Reshma Santhosh (3)

Alia Bhatt (2)

New Delhi (2)

Middle East (2)

Ki Dulhania (2)

Night Safari (2)

Straits Times (2)

Marina Bay (1)

Simon Birmingham (1)

Anuj Saxena (1)

Aditi Gupta (1)

Marina Bay Sands Hotel (1)

Umesh Gulati (1)

India Pavilion (1)

Hope Productions (1)

Asia Farriek Tawfik (1)

Mustafa Cafe (1)

Mahendra Pal Sharma (1)

Monica Loh (1)

Red Chillies Entertainment (1)

Balaiah Akkinapalli (1)

Clarke Quay (1)

Andhra Pradesh (1)

Sanjay Bhattacharyya (1)

Janarthan Sai (1)

Ravinder Kaur (1)

Moses Dayan (1)

Isabel Cheng (1)

Divay Arora (1)

Dharma Productions (1)

Sentosa Moses Dayan Photo (1)

Genting Hong Kong (1)

Bird Park (1)

Cynthia Foh (1)

Michael Lee (1)

United Spirits (1)

India Harinder Sidhu (1)

Lynette Ang (1)

River Safari (1)

Dear Zindagi (1)

Vijay Kumar Dass (1)

Sneh Latha Sharma (1)

Holiday Mart (1)

International Film (1)

India Pradeep (1)

Shahira Khan (1)

Abhishek Kumar (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Universal Pictures (5)

Jet Airways (3)

Singapore Tourism Board (3)

Thomas Cook (2)

Air India (2)

Princess Cruises (2)

Supreme Court (1)

Bombay Stock Exchange (1)

Indian Airlines (1)

Academy Awards (1)

International Convention Center (1)

High Commission (1)

Facebook (1)

Singapore Changi Airport (1)

Sentosa Development Corp (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.