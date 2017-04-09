|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 9, 2017
|
|
Hamilton predicts fight with Vettel will be toughest of his career
|
Lewis Hamilton has predicted the closest title battle of his career after he joined Sebastian Vettel at the top of the drivers’ championship following a crushing victory in China. Hamilton claimed his fifth win in Shanghai after leading every lap in the inclement conditions as Vettel, who took the....
thetimes 7:14:00 PM CEST
|
|
|