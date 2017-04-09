Main Menu

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Hamilton predicts fight with Vettel will be toughest of his career

Lewis Hamilton has predicted the closest title battle of his career after he joined Sebastian Vettel at the top of the drivers’ championship following a crushing victory in China. Hamilton claimed his fifth win in Shanghai after leading every lap in the inclement conditions as Vettel, who took the....

thetimes 7:14:00 PM CEST

Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel

expressindia 11:54:00 PM CEST

