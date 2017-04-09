Main Menu

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Boris Johnson cancels Russia trip just hours before take-off after US air strike on Syria

S April 8, 2017 ources close to Mr Johnson said he would instead “lead efforts to bring together a coalition of support against ongoing Russian activity and the Syrian regime”. It is the second time Mr Johnson has delayed the trip, which would have seen him become the first Foreign Secretary to visit Russia for half a decade.

telegraph 5:20:00 AM CEST

Israeli officials laud US airstrike on Syria, discuss short-term regional impact

jpost 5:21:00 PM CEST

Donald Trump's missiles risk escalating war - only peace talks will stop suffering of thousands in Syria

themirror 12:10:00 AM CEST

Apr 09, 2017 8:56AM EDTpublished: Apr 09, 2017 8:56AM EDT

theglobeandmail 3:35:00 PM CEST

Syrian President Assad's allies say U.S. attack crosses 'red lines'

reuters 3:12:00 PM CEST

Rubio says US can’t defeat ISIS until Syria's Assad is removed

ABCnews 7:21:00 PM CEST

Turkey says Russia must stop insisting on Assad’s leadership in Syria

cyprus-mail 10:49:00 AM CEST

Saudi king congratulates US for attacking Syria with missiles

globalsecurity 8:04:00 AM CEST

Beware the Syria snakepit: Christian Schneider

usaToday 10:04:00 PM CEST

US Fails to Prove Existence of Chemical Weapons at Syrian Airfield - Russian MoD

globalsecurity 8:04:00 AM CEST

Khamenei on the American attack in Syria: 'a strategic mistake'

ynetnews 6:12:00 PM CEST

PUTIN TO BLAME ‘BY PROXY’ Russia to blame for ‘every civilian death’ in Assad's chemical attack, says Michael Fallon DEFENCE Secretary said Putin's Kremlin is responsible ‘by proxy'

thesun 12:27:00 PM CEST

Air strike kills 18 in Syria's Idlib province: Observatory

reuters 12:21:00 AM CEST

Putin, Rohani Condemn U.S. 'Aggression' In Syria

rferl 5:23:00 PM CEST

Iran's Rouhani condemns 'flagrant U.S. aggression' in Assad call, state TV says

reuters 11:57:00 AM CEST

Assad speaks with Iran's president, who affirms support

AP 12:06:00 PM CEST

President al-Assad receives phone call from President Rouhani who expressed strong condemnation of US blatant aggression on Syria

Sana-en 2:34:00 PM CEST

Syria missile strike: Bashar al-Assad allies say US attack on Syria crosses 'red lines'

radioaustralia 10:42:00 PM CEST

UNITED NATIONS/MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia warned on Friday that US cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as President Donald Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opened up a rift between Moscow and Washington. more...

fijitimes 12:20:00 AM CEST

UK Defense Secretary Urges Russia to Make Assad 'Dismantle Chemical Arsenal'

tabnak 10:20:00 AM CEST

396 topics

cyprusweekly 5:02:00 AM CEST

Kremlin’s Syria gamble appears riskier than ever

asiatimes 10:57:00 AM CEST

Russia must act now to end Syrian bloodshed, says Michael Fallon

guardian 11:03:00 AM CEST

Russia, Iran vow to keep battling ‘terror’ in Syria

manilatimes 12:35:00 PM CEST

Assad could see US strike as just a 'slap on the wrist'

channelnewsasia 6:37:00 PM CEST

