Sunday, April 9, 2017
|
|
Boris Johnson cancels Russia trip just hours before take-off after US air strike on Syria
|
S April 8, 2017 ources close to Mr Johnson said he would instead “lead efforts to bring together a coalition of support against ongoing Russian activity and the Syrian regime”. It is the second time Mr Johnson has delayed the trip, which would have seen him become the first Foreign Secretary to visit Russia for half a decade.
telegraph 5:20:00 AM CEST
|
|
Israeli officials laud US airstrike on Syria, discuss short-term regional impact
jpost 5:21:00 PM CEST
|
Donald Trump's missiles risk escalating war - only peace talks will stop suffering of thousands in Syria
themirror 12:10:00 AM CEST
|
Apr 09, 2017 8:56AM EDTpublished: Apr 09, 2017 8:56AM EDT
theglobeandmail 3:35:00 PM CEST
|
Syrian President Assad's allies say U.S. attack crosses 'red lines'
reuters 3:12:00 PM CEST
|
Rubio says US can’t defeat ISIS until Syria's Assad is removed
ABCnews 7:21:00 PM CEST
|
Turkey says Russia must stop insisting on Assad’s leadership in Syria
cyprus-mail 10:49:00 AM CEST
|
Saudi king congratulates US for attacking Syria with missiles
globalsecurity 8:04:00 AM CEST
|
Beware the Syria snakepit: Christian Schneider
usaToday 10:04:00 PM CEST
|
US Fails to Prove Existence of Chemical Weapons at Syrian Airfield - Russian MoD
globalsecurity 8:04:00 AM CEST
|
Khamenei on the American attack in Syria: 'a strategic mistake'
ynetnews 6:12:00 PM CEST
|
PUTIN TO BLAME ‘BY PROXY’ Russia to blame for ‘every civilian death’ in Assad's chemical attack, says Michael Fallon DEFENCE Secretary said Putin's Kremlin is responsible ‘by proxy'
thesun 12:27:00 PM CEST
|
Air strike kills 18 in Syria's Idlib province: Observatory
reuters 12:21:00 AM CEST
|
Putin, Rohani Condemn U.S. 'Aggression' In Syria
rferl 5:23:00 PM CEST
|
Iran's Rouhani condemns 'flagrant U.S. aggression' in Assad call, state TV says
reuters 11:57:00 AM CEST
|
Assad speaks with Iran's president, who affirms support
AP 12:06:00 PM CEST
|
President al-Assad receives phone call from President Rouhani who expressed strong condemnation of US blatant aggression on Syria
Sana-en 2:34:00 PM CEST
|
Syria missile strike: Bashar al-Assad allies say US attack on Syria crosses 'red lines'
radioaustralia 10:42:00 PM CEST
|
UNITED NATIONS/MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia warned on Friday that US cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as President Donald Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opened up a rift between Moscow and Washington. more...
fijitimes 12:20:00 AM CEST
|
UK Defense Secretary Urges Russia to Make Assad 'Dismantle Chemical Arsenal'
tabnak 10:20:00 AM CEST
|
cyprusweekly 5:02:00 AM CEST
|
Kremlin’s Syria gamble appears riskier than ever
asiatimes 10:57:00 AM CEST
|
Russia must act now to end Syrian bloodshed, says Michael Fallon
guardian 11:03:00 AM CEST
|
Russia, Iran vow to keep battling ‘terror’ in Syria
manilatimes 12:35:00 PM CEST
|
Assad could see US strike as just a 'slap on the wrist'
channelnewsasia 6:37:00 PM CEST
|
|