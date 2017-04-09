|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, April 9, 2017
U.S. Navy strike group to move towards Korean peninsula - U.S. official
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands with the aid of a tail hook on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson after taking part in a routine exercise Credit: Erik de Castro/Reuters A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.
