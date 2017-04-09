Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 9, 2017

U.S. Navy strike group to move towards Korean peninsula - U.S. official

A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands with the aid of a tail hook on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson after taking part in a routine exercise Credit: Erik de Castro/Reuters A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.

telegraph 5:20:00 AM CEST

US carrier strike group diverted to North Korea region

asiatimes 1:59:00 PM CEST

Trump Wants Options to End North Korea Nuclear Threat, Security Aide Says

voanews 7:22:00 PM CEST

US Navy carrier strike group heads towards Korean Peninsula

HindustanTimes 5:07:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (18)

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
China (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Palm Beach(US)

Washington(US)

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (6)

Xi Jinping (5)

Kim Jong-un (2)

Barack Obama (1)

North Korea (26)

Carl Vinson (6)

Carl Vinson Strike (3)

Western Pacific (2)

Dave Benham (2)

Carla Babb (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Erik de Castro (1)

Central New Agency (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Lori Robinson (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United States Navy (6)

Pacific Command (3)

UN Security Council (1)

Financial Times (1)

Fox News (1)

Aerospace Defense Command (1)

ABC News (1)

The Pentagon (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.