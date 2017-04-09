Main Menu

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Death toll climbs in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

SIDON, Lebanon A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction was killed in factional clashes at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Sunday, a Fatah official said, as fighting that has killed at least four people, raged for a third day. At least four people have been killed and dozens....

reuters 3:12:00 PM CEST

Clashes continue for 3rd consecutive day in Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp

maannews-en 12:32:00 PM CEST

Palestinian Territory, Occupied

Lebanon

