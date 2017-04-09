Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Unrest in Iraq spreads beyond city of Mosul

LONDON - Unrest in Iraq has resur­faced in areas outside of Mosul, where Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition have been battling Islamic State (ISIS) mili­tants since October. In an apparent attempt to divert attention from Mosul, ISIS mili­tants opened fire and set off ex­plosives in a suicide....

middle-east-online_en 11:26:00 AM CEST

First Palm Sunday since IS in Iraq’s main Christian town

vanguardngr 2:06:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (18)

Help about this topicPlaces

Baghdād(IQ)

Tikrit(IQ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Antonio Guterres (1)

Abu Bakr (1)

Mohammed al-Suda (1)

Joe Scrocca (1)

International Organisation (1)

Aby Naymat Anay (1)

Abu Naimat Anay (1)

Yusef Nisan Hadaya (1)

Hasan Sham (1)

Nineveh Plain Protection Units (1)

North Africa (1)

Hassan al-Yasiri (1)

Trade Ministry (1)

Yohanna Petros Mouche (1)

Ayad al-Jumaili (1)

Tahira al-Kubra (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (2)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Air Force (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

UNSecretaryGeneral

Migration

UNbodies

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.