|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 9, 2017
|
|
Unrest in Iraq spreads beyond city of Mosul
|
LONDON - Unrest in Iraq has resurfaced in areas outside of Mosul, where Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition have been battling Islamic State (ISIS) militants since October. In an apparent attempt to divert attention from Mosul, ISIS militants opened fire and set off explosives in a suicide....
middle-east-online_en 11:26:00 AM CEST
|
|
|