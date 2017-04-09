|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 9, 2017
|
|
Farooq Abdullah says govt 'failed' at ensuring peace
|
Amid violence that claimed eight lives in police firing, by-election on Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary seat registered just 6.5 per cent turnout on Sunday. This was worst turnout in thirty years. Amid large scale violence, which claimed the lives of eight civilians, the prestigious seat recorded a turnout at 6.
expressindia 8:52:00 PM CEST
|
|
|