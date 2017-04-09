Main Menu

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Farooq Abdullah says govt 'failed' at ensuring peace

Amid violence that claimed eight lives in police firing, by-election on Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary seat registered just 6.5 per cent turnout on Sunday. This was worst turnout in thirty years. Amid large scale violence, which claimed the lives of eight civilians, the prestigious seat recorded a turnout at 6.

expressindia 8:52:00 PM CEST

Bypolls LIVE: Five killed in Kashmir; violence in MP; reports of faulty EVMs in Jharkhand, Himachal, Assam

HindustanTimes 12:55:00 PM CEST

By-elections 2017 polling LIVE Updates: 43.5 pc voter turnout recorded till 1 PM in Assam's Dhemaji constituency

financialexpress 11:36:00 AM CEST

Only 6.5 per cent voter turnout in Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll

timesofindia 3:26:00 PM CEST

