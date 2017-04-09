Main Menu

Sunday, April 9, 2017

10:51 Venezuela Violent clashes in Venezuela as demonstrators denounce 'dictatorship'

Security forces cracked down on the latest anti-government protests in Venezuela on Saturday, with violent clashes in Caracas. Riot police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets as thousands took to the streets to denounce the decision to ban opposition leader Henrique Capriles from holding political office for 15 years.

euronews-en 12:34:00 PM CEST

Embattled Venezuela president says keen for local vote

jamaicaobserver 10:28:00 PM CEST

Venezuelan protesters clash with police World 09-Apr-17

dailytimesPK 12:26:00 PM CEST

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Says His Office Was Attacked, Set On Fire

tabnak 8:02:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Venezuela (26)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Caracas(VE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Henrique Capriles (4)

Nicolas Maduro (3)

Hugo Chavez (1)

Adel Rincones (1)

Eduardo Salazar Uribe (1)

Juan Andres Mejia (1)

Delcy Rodriguez (1)

Manuel Galindo (1)

Associated Press (1)

San Cristobal (1)

Vanessa Garcia (1)

Ramon Muchacho (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (6)

Nationale Vergadering (2)

National Guard (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
