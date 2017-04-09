|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 9, 2017
|
|
10:51 Venezuela Violent clashes in Venezuela as demonstrators denounce 'dictatorship'
|
Security forces cracked down on the latest anti-government protests in Venezuela on Saturday, with violent clashes in Caracas. Riot police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets as thousands took to the streets to denounce the decision to ban opposition leader Henrique Capriles from holding political office for 15 years.
euronews-en 12:34:00 PM CEST
|
|
|