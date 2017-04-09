Main Menu
Sunday, April 9, 2017
Egypt: several dead in second Coptic Church blast in Alexandria
euronews-en 2:49:00 PM CEST
Egypt approves first-ever law to regulate churches despite Christian opposition
haaretz 10:28:00 AM CEST
21 killed, 59 wounded in church blast in Egypt's Tanta
xinhuanet_en 3:31:00 PM CEST
15:32 Egypt Egypt: Dozens dead as ISIL attacks Coptic Christians
euronews-en 5:20:00 PM CEST
Palm Sunday church bombings claimed by IS kill at least 44 in Egypt
afp-english 7:36:00 PM CEST
Suicide bombers kill 44 at Palm Sunday services in Egypt
dailynews 11:48:00 PM CEST
21 dead in Egypt church bombing, 50 injured
financialexpress 1:07:00 PM CEST
Twin church bombings in Egypt kill more than 30
CBC 5:28:00 PM CEST
At least 25 killed, 60 hurt as death toll rises in Egyptian church blast
jpost 12:49:00 PM CEST
The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21
AP 11:20:00 AM CEST
21 killed and dozens wounded in bomb attack on Egyptian church At least 21 people have been killed and 38 wounded after a bomb exploded in a...
belfasttelegraph 11:42:00 AM CEST
32 Killed in Egypt Church Bombings
voanews 3:04:00 PM CEST
Islamic State claims responsibility for two Egypt church attacks: Report
economictimes 4:01:00 PM CEST
Dozens killed after Palm Sunday bombings at Egyptian Coptic churches
theglobeandmail 10:40:00 PM CEST
Countries
Egypt (29)
Israel (8)
Places
Al Qāhirah(EG)
Tanta(EG)
Yerushalayim(IL)
Related People
Mohammed Morsi (4)
Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (4)
Donald Trump (2)
Abdel Fattah (1)
Maggie Michael (1)
Abu al-Bara (1)
Bassem Mroue (1)
Nile Delta (9)
Mar Girgis Coptic Church (4)
Tawadros II (3)
Susan Mikhail (2)
Magdy Awad (2)
Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb (2)
George Church (2)
Tarek Hassouna (1)
Magdy George Youssef (1)
Brian Rohan (1)
West Bank (1)
Ali Abdel Aal (1)
Rights Reserved (1)
Deflecting Western (1)
Wahby Lamie (1)
Vivian Fareeg (1)
Nabil Nader (1)
Coptic Pope Tawadros (1)
Gaza Strip (1)
Abu Ishaq al Masri (1)
Ishaq Ibrahim (1)
Hossam Elddin Khalifa (1)
Edmond Edward (1)
Nariman El-Mofty (1)
Associated Press (1)
North Sinai (1)
Sherif Ismail (1)
Mar Girgis (1)
Menna Zaki (1)
Other Names
Islamic State (17)
Muslim Brotherhood (3)
Al-Azhar (3)
Holy Week (3)
Xinhua News Agency (2)
Hamas (2)
Interior Ministry (2)
White House (1)
House of Representatives (1)
Al Arabiya (1)
Human Rights Watch (1)
Getty Images (1)
UN Security Council (1)
Health Ministry (1)
Facebook (1)
Palestinian Authority (1)
Daily News (1)
