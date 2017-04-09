Main Menu

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Egypt: several dead in second Coptic Church blast in Alexandria

euronews-en 2:49:00 PM CEST

Egypt approves first-ever law to regulate churches despite Christian opposition

haaretz 10:28:00 AM CEST

21 killed, 59 wounded in church blast in Egypt's Tanta

xinhuanet_en 3:31:00 PM CEST

15:32 Egypt Egypt: Dozens dead as ISIL attacks Coptic Christians

euronews-en 5:20:00 PM CEST

Palm Sunday church bombings claimed by IS kill at least 44 in Egypt

afp-english 7:36:00 PM CEST

Suicide bombers kill 44 at Palm Sunday services in Egypt

dailynews 11:48:00 PM CEST

21 dead in Egypt church bombing, 50 injured

financialexpress 1:07:00 PM CEST

Twin church bombings in Egypt kill more than 30

CBC 5:28:00 PM CEST

At least 25 killed, 60 hurt as death toll rises in Egyptian church blast

jpost 12:49:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21

AP 11:20:00 AM CEST

21 killed and dozens wounded in bomb attack on Egyptian church At least 21 people have been killed and 38 wounded after a bomb exploded in a...

belfasttelegraph 11:42:00 AM CEST

32 Killed in Egypt Church Bombings

voanews 3:04:00 PM CEST

Islamic State claims responsibility for two Egypt church attacks: Report

economictimes 4:01:00 PM CEST

Dozens killed after Palm Sunday bombings at Egyptian Coptic churches

theglobeandmail 10:40:00 PM CEST

