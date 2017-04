Indian news presenter learns of husband's death on live TV An Indian presenter has learned of her husband's death as she delivered a breaking news report on live TV. An Indian presenter has learned of her husband's death as she delivered a breaking news report on live TV. Supreet Kaur was reading the morning news bulletin for India's IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when a reporter called in with a story about a fatal road crash. belfasttelegraph 10:10:00 AM CEST TV presenter reads breaking news of husband's death straitstimesSG 11:33:00 PM CEST