Sunday, April 9, 2017
Stockholm attack: British national confirmed as victim
A British national was one of the four people killed in the Stockholm lorry attack, along with two Swedes and one Belgian, police in Sweden have said. A hijacked lorry was driven into a department store in the capital in Friday's attack, thought to have been carried out by a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.
bbc 1:13:00 PM CEST
