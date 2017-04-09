|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, April 9, 2017
Further travel chaos as bus talks adjourned
The talks will resume at the WRC in the morning Commuters face another day of strike action on Bus Éireann routes after talks were adjourned this evening between unions and management. The talks have been taking place at the Workplace Relations Commission between unions and management in a bid to break the deadlock behind the strike.
RTERadio 9:11:00 PM CEST
