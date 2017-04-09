|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 9, 2017
|
|
Mohan Bhagwat pitches for all-India law against cow slaughter
|
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday strongly pitched for an all-India law against cow slaughter and asked the vigilante groups to obey the law while espousing the cause of protecting the animal. “We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country,” he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir here.
Hindu 11:37:00 AM CEST
|
|
|