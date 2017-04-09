Main Menu

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Mohan Bhagwat pitches for all-India law against cow slaughter

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday strongly pitched for an all-India law against cow slaughter and asked the vigilante groups to obey the law while espousing the cause of protecting the animal. “We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country,” he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir here.

Hindu 11:37:00 AM CEST

Mohan Bhagwat calls for all-India ban on cow slaughter

expressindia 8:52:00 PM CEST

Any violence in name of cow slaughter defames the cause: RSS chief Bhagwat Apr 09, 2017 13:59 IST

HindustanTimes 10:35:00 AM CEST

