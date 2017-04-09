Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Miramichi's Centennial Bridge closures begin Sunday night

Centennial Bridge in Miramichi will be down to single lane during rehabilitation work. (Kate Letterick/CBC) Repair work to Miramichi's Centennial Bridge begins Sunday with an overnight closure. The bridge will be closed at 11 p.m. Sunday and reopens Monday at 5 a.m. The bridge will also be reduced to single-lane service.

CBC 10:59:00 PM CEST

Zuari bridge by January 26, 2019

Hindu 8:56:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Goa(IN)

Panaji(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Nitin Gadkari (1)

Manohar Parrikar (1)

Centennial Bridge (1)

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.