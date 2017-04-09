|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 9, 2017
|
|
Miramichi's Centennial Bridge closures begin Sunday night
|
Centennial Bridge in Miramichi will be down to single lane during rehabilitation work. (Kate Letterick/CBC) Repair work to Miramichi's Centennial Bridge begins Sunday with an overnight closure. The bridge will be closed at 11 p.m. Sunday and reopens Monday at 5 a.m. The bridge will also be reduced to single-lane service.
CBC 10:59:00 PM CEST
|
|
|