Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Twitter says it's cracking down on abuse (again)

SAN FRANCISCO — Fairly or not, Twitter is known the Internet over as the place the trolls are. Stung by criticism that Twitter has allowed harassment and abuse to spread unchecked and under growing pressure from Wall Street to deliver growth, CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged "a completely new approach to abuse.

usaToday 3:44:00 PM CET

Twitter takes further steps to crack down on hate speech

csmonitor 6:36:00 PM CET

United States (3)

San Francisco(US)

Jack Dorsey (1)

Dick Costolo (1)

Leslie Jones (1)

And Twitter (1)

Facebook (3)

Wall Street (2)

Walt Disney Co (1)

