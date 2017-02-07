|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Twitter says it's cracking down on abuse (again)
SAN FRANCISCO — Fairly or not, Twitter is known the Internet over as the place the trolls are. Stung by criticism that Twitter has allowed harassment and abuse to spread unchecked and under growing pressure from Wall Street to deliver growth, CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged "a completely new approach to abuse.
usaToday 3:44:00 PM CET
