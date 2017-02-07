Main Menu

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Kremlin wants apology from Fox News not Trump over 'killer' comments

O'Reilly: "Do you? Why?" Trump: "Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with them. He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS - which is a major fight - and Islamic....

smh 12:55:00 AM CET

Americans say Putin poses ‘clear and present danger’

jpost 8:47:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (21)

Flag
United States (14)

Flag
Ukraine (3)

Flag
Israel (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Vladimir Putin (2)

Marco Rubio (1)

Theresa May (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Charles Schumer (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Reagan Doctrine (1)

Josh Cohen (1)

Soviet Union (1)

Article Five (1)

Without Warning (1)

Ben Sasse (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (10)

New York Times (3)

White House (1)

Rand Corporation (1)

Fox News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
