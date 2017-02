NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership. 1. Super Bowl: New England vs. Atlanta, Fox, 111.32 million viewers. 2. "Super Bowl Post Game," Fox, 61.08 million. 3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.66 million. 4. nzherald 11:42:00 PM CET