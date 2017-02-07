Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Barack Obama retirement update: Kiteboarding with Richard Branson

In the third week of his post-presidential life, Barack Obama picked up a new skill: kitesurfing. The 44 th president of the United States and his wife were invited to the British Virgin Islands by billionaire Richard Branson, who challenged Obama to a competition: kitesurfing vs. foilboarding.

news-yahoo 3:17:00 PM CET

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway

trinidadexpress 8:34:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Virgin Islands, British (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Richard Branson (5)

Barack Obama (4)

Virgin Islands (4)

Moskito Island (3)

Help about this topicOther Names

Virgin Group (4)

White House (4)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.