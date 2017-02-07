|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
|
|
Barack Obama retirement update: Kiteboarding with Richard Branson
|
In the third week of his post-presidential life, Barack Obama picked up a new skill: kitesurfing. The 44 th president of the United States and his wife were invited to the British Virgin Islands by billionaire Richard Branson, who challenged Obama to a competition: kitesurfing vs. foilboarding.
news-yahoo 3:17:00 PM CET
|
|
|