Tuesday, February 7, 2017
22 migrants flee US, brave cold to claim refuge in Canada
Ottawa (AFP) - Twenty-two migrants fled the United States and braved bone-chilling cold to walk across the border into Canada in order to make refugee claims over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Many of them -- mostly from Somalia -- had already made long and dangerous journeys to get to the United States, after fleeing violence back home.
