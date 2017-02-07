|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks
MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AP) -- President Donald Trump on Monday accused the media of deliberately minimizing coverage of the threat posed by the Islamic State group, saying news outlets "have their reasons" for not reporting what he described as a "genocide" underway at the hands of the group.
news-yahoo 4:42:00 AM CET
