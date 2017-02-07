Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Pescara President to quit after his cars were set on fire

PESCARA, Italy (AP) — Club president Daniele Sebastiani says he will leave Pescara at the end of the year after two of his cars were set on fire. Pescara lost 6-2 at Lazio on Sunday and in the early hours of Tuesday morning Sebastiani's cars, which were parked on his driveway, were set alight.

news-yahoo 10:02:00 PM CET

visit, which comes concurrently with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of...&lt;/a&gt;" src="http://www.tap.info.tn/temp/images/483x272/cache_483x272_Crop_high_7681454_16528.JPG" style="height: 272px;width:100%;" alt="&lt;a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/8690531-caïd-essebsi-to'&gt;Caïd Essebsi to begin two-day state visit to Italy February 8: co-operation agreements expected&lt;a&gt;" clean_title="Caïd Essebsi to begin two-day state visit to Italy February 8: co-operation agreements expected" title="&lt;a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/8690531-caïd-essebsi-to'&gt;Caïd Essebsi to begin two-day state visit to Italy February 8: co-operation agreements expected&lt;/a&gt;" id="8690531"/&gt;

ATAP-en 6:47:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Italy (24)

Flag
Tunisia (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Pescara(IT)

Rome(IT)

Sassuolo(IT)

Help about this topicRelated People

Beji Caid el Sebsi (1)

Caid Essebsi (2)

Daniele Sebastiani (1)

Carlo Tavecchio (1)

Ridha Bouguezzi (1)

Foreign Affairs (1)

Sergio Mattarella (1)

Moez Sinaoui (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Parlamento italiano (2)

G8 (1)

Upper House (1)

Economic Forum (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.