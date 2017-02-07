|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Pescara President to quit after his cars were set on fire
PESCARA, Italy (AP) — Club president Daniele Sebastiani says he will leave Pescara at the end of the year after two of his cars were set on fire. Pescara lost 6-2 at Lazio on Sunday and in the early hours of Tuesday morning Sebastiani's cars, which were parked on his driveway, were set alight.
news-yahoo 10:02:00 PM CET
