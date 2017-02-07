Main Menu

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Tokyo's bid to get support for Diaoyu Islands will be in vain, ministry says

Tokyo seeking external support over the Diaoyu Islands will be in vain, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Tuesday. Lu was responding to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirming the US security commitment to come to Japan's aid if the islands come under attack.

chinadaily 11:10:00 AM CET

Abe renews pledge to solve territorial row with Russia

japantimes 9:41:00 AM CET

Fairway diplomacy: Abe putting hope in golf with Trump

GulfDailyNews 10:51:00 AM CET

Japan (16)

Russian Federation (9)

United States (5)

Moscow(US)

Washington(US)

Shinzo Abe (3)

Fumio Kishida (2)

Barack Obama (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Malcolm Turnbull (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Mikitaka Masuyama (1)

Soviet Union (1)

Takeo Akiba (1)

Fumiaki Kubo (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Jared Kushner (1)

Igor Morgulov (1)

North Korea (1)

First World War (3)

Marine One (2)

White House (1)

Oval Office (1)

Trans-Pacific Partnership (1)

Cold War (1)

Policy Studies (1)

Yamaguchi Prefecture (1)

Tokyo University (1)

