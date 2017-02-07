|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Tokyo's bid to get support for Diaoyu Islands will be in vain, ministry says
Tokyo seeking external support over the Diaoyu Islands will be in vain, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Tuesday. Lu was responding to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirming the US security commitment to come to Japan's aid if the islands come under attack.
chinadaily 11:10:00 AM CET
