Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Indian judges cut Bollywood scenes poking fun at lawyers
Mumbai: An Indian court has ordered filmmakers to cut four scenes from a forthcoming Bollywood movie after ruling that they show lawyers in a bad light, media reports said Tuesday. India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cleared comedy-drama "Jolly LLB 2", which stars Akshay Kumar,....
GulfDailyNews 2:26:00 PM CET
