|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
|
|
Australia, China Vow to Deepen Ties on Trade
|
and China have pledged to deepen their ties on everything from trade to tourism. The show of unity comes at a delicate time in Australia's relationship with China's chief rival for Pacific power, the United States. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Australia's capital, Canberra, on Tuesday for talks with his Australian counterpart.
ABCnews 12:10:00 PM CET
|
|
|