Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Jovenel Moise Sworn in as Haiti's New President
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise sits with his wife Martine during his swearing-in ceremony at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn-in as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society.
ABCnews 7:11:00 PM CET
