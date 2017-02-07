Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Jovenel Moise Sworn in as Haiti's New President

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise sits with his wife Martine during his swearing-in ceremony at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn-in as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society.

ABCnews 7:11:00 PM CET

Moise sworn in as Haiti's new president after long-running crisis

iran-daily 8:22:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Haiti (16)

Flag
Myanmar (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Michel Martelly (2)

Maxime Cantave (1)

Jocelerme Privert (1)

David McFadden (1)

Jovenel Moise (1)

Youri Latortue (1)

Charles Bichotte (1)

Port-au-Prince Nearby (1)

Robert Fatton (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Nationale Vergadering (1)

University of Virginia (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.