|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
|
|
A Timeline of the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline
|
Notable events in the dispute over the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline. December 2014 — Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners applies to the federal government to build the 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to an existing pipeline in Illinois.
ABCnews 11:14:00 PM CET
|
|
|