|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
|
|
Russia Denies Involvement in Airstrike on Idlib
|
Yahoo!-ABC News Network © 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. The Russian military is denying that its warplanes have attacked the city of Idlib in northwestern Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that Russian warplanes haven't conducted a single strike on Idlib this year.
ABCnews 3:41:00 PM CET
|
|
|