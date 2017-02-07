Main Menu

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Russia Denies Involvement in Airstrike on Idlib

The Russian military is denying that its warplanes have attacked the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that Russian warplanes haven't conducted a single strike on Idlib this year.

ABCnews 3:41:00 PM CET

President Bashar Assad’s regime has secretly killed up to 13,000

TheScotsman 10:42:00 AM CET

Free Syrian Army Should Expand Battle Against al-Nusra Front - Russian Military

globalsecurity 2:24:00 AM CET

Air strikes hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib city, 15 dead: residents

reuters 11:33:00 AM CET

30 killed as air strikes hit rebel-held Idlib in Syria

timesofoman 5:05:00 PM CET

