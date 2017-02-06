|News ClusterEnglish
China seeks to show Pope Francis, world its organ transplant program reforms
|
ROME (AP) China is stepping up its efforts to convince the international medical community that it has stopped using executed prisoners as organ donors. China has sent a high-level delegation to a Vatican conference on organ trafficking amid continued doubts about whether the practice has really ended.
