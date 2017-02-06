Main Menu

Monday, February 6, 2017

Pakistan

topix 9:45:00 PM CET

The gunman was also an Afghan national.

timesofoman 10:32:00 AM CET

Afghan diplomat shot dead at Karachi consulate

thedailystarBD 10:59:00 AM CET

Pakistan to develop four new grass courts for round two of Davis Cup

tribune 9:16:00 AM CET

Flag
Pakistan (23)

Flag
Afghanistan (7)

Karachi(PK)

Islamabad(PK)

Peshawar(PK)

Lahore(PK)

Nawaz Sharif (1)

Saqib Ismail (3)

Khalid Rehmani (1)

Reuters File (1)

Davis Cup (2)

