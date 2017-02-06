|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, February 6, 2017
Buhari Extends Medical Leave Indefinitely, Nigerians React
He’s not in a London hospital, says presidency. By Tobi Soniyi, Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos The social media went into overdrive yesterday once got word got out that President Muhammadu Buhari had written yet another letter to the National Assembly notifying it that he....
thisdayonline 4:16:00 AM CET
