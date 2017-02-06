Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, February 6, 2017

Refugees in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process

Asylum seekers in Indonesia have staged a protest in the capital urging the U.N. refugee agency to speed up the process of resettling them in third countries. Dozens of people from war-torn countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan and Somalia who have been in Indonesia for years called on the UNHCR to accelerate their resettlement.

theglobeandmail 8:04:00 AM CET

A fiery contest in Jakarta election

straitstimesSG 10:22:00 PM CET

Island focus: Two women found illegaly married

JakartaPost 6:13:00 AM CET

Refugees in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process

tabnak 8:49:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Indonesia (18)

Flag
China (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (1)

Joko Widodo (1)

Refugee Convention (1)

Ikrar Nusa Bhakti (1)

North Sumatra (1)

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (1)

Sylviana Murni (1)

Rizieq Shibab (1)

Djarot Saiful Hidayat (1)

Mahdi Rezaee (1)

Yunarto Wijaya (1)

Mohammed Akbar (1)

Anies Baswedan (1)

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (1)

Sandiaga Uno (1)

Firza Husein (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (4)

Democratic Party (1)

Jakarta Globe (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.