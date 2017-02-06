|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, February 6, 2017
|
|
Refugees in Indonesia protest slow UN resettlement process
|
Asylum seekers in Indonesia have staged a protest in the capital urging the U.N. refugee agency to speed up the process of resettling them in third countries. Dozens of people from war-torn countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan and Somalia who have been in Indonesia for years called on the UNHCR to accelerate their resettlement.
theglobeandmail 8:04:00 AM CET
|
|
|