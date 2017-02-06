|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, February 6, 2017
South Sudan president says soldiers who rape should be shot
JUBA The president of South Sudan said on Monday that soldiers who rape civilians should be shot, trying to mollify citizens outraged by abuses by security forces and quell growing international anger over attacks. South Sudan was plunged into a sporadic civil war in 2013 when Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy, an ethnic Nuer.
reuters 4:49:00 PM CET
