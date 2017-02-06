Main Menu

Monday, February 6, 2017

South Sudan president says soldiers who rape should be shot

JUBA The president of South Sudan said on Monday that soldiers who rape civilians should be shot, trying to mollify citizens outraged by abuses by security forces and quell growing international anger over attacks. South Sudan was plunged into a sporadic civil war in 2013 when Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy, an ethnic Nuer.

reuters 4:49:00 PM CET

Experts warn over placing S. Sudan under U.N trusteeship

sudantribune 6:38:00 AM CET

