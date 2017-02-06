Main Menu

Monday, February 6, 2017

Child sex abuse royal commission: Data reveals extent of Catholic allegations

The Australian Catholic Church has released "grim" data revealing 7 per cent of priests, working between 1950 and 2009, have been accused of child sex crimes. The worst-offending institutions, by proportion of their religious staff, have been shown to be the orders of brothers, who often run schools and homes for the most vulnerable of children.

radioaustralia 1:27:00 PM CET

One in 12 priests accused of abuse in Catholic Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn over 60 years

smh 11:22:00 AM CET

