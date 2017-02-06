|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, February 6, 2017
Child sex abuse royal commission: Data reveals extent of Catholic allegations
|
The Australian Catholic Church has released "grim" data revealing 7 per cent of priests, working between 1950 and 2009, have been accused of child sex crimes. The worst-offending institutions, by proportion of their religious staff, have been shown to be the orders of brothers, who often run schools and homes for the most vulnerable of children.
