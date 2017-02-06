|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Monday, February 6, 2017
Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassador to Lebanon: president's office
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will appoint a new ambassador to Lebanon, encourage the return of Saudi tourists and increase flights there by Saudi airlines, the Lebanese president's office said, in a sign of improved bilateral ties. The kingdom's Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan informed....
news-yahoo 12:57:00 PM CET
