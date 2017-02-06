Main Menu

Monday, February 6, 2017

Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassador to Lebanon: president's office

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will appoint a new ambassador to Lebanon, encourage the return of Saudi tourists and increase flights there by Saudi airlines, the Lebanese president's office said, in a sign of improved bilateral ties. The kingdom's Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan informed....

news-yahoo 12:57:00 PM CET

Iran, Lebanon agree to develop tourism cooperation

irna 5:15:00 AM CET

