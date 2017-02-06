Main Menu

Monday, February 6, 2017

Hasbro sales, profit beat on strong demand for Disney dolls

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for its Disney Princess and Frozen dolls in the all-important holiday selling season in the United States. The toymaker's shares were up about 4 percent at $86.00 in premarket trading on Monday.

news-yahoo 1:29:00 PM CET

Hasbro's record holiday quarter lifts shares to all-time high

channelnewsasia 5:19:00 PM CET

