Monday, February 6, 2017
Hasbro sales, profit beat on strong demand for Disney dolls
(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for its Disney Princess and Frozen dolls in the all-important holiday selling season in the United States. The toymaker's shares were up about 4 percent at $86.00 in premarket trading on Monday.
news-yahoo 1:29:00 PM CET
