|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, February 6, 2017
|
|
Senate in round-the-clock session to confirm Trump Cabinet
|
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Education Secretary-nominee Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are muscling more of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees to the cusp of Senate confirmation over Democratic objections, with committees poised to advance his....
news-yahoo 9:28:00 PM CET
|
|
|