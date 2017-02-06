|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, February 6, 2017
The Trump presidency on Feb. 5 at 7:10 P.M. EST
(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: IMMIGRATION ORDER. Trump ramps up his criticism of a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations and says courts were making U.S. border security harder, intensifying the first major legal battle of his presidency.
news-yahoo 1:38:00 AM CET
