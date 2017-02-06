Main Menu

Monday, February 6, 2017

The Trump presidency on Feb. 5 at 7:10 P.M. EST

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: IMMIGRATION ORDER. Trump ramps up his criticism of a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations and says courts were making U.S. border security harder, intensifying the first major legal battle of his presidency.

news-yahoo 1:38:00 AM CET

Iran PhD graduate and Yemen girl back in US after Trump

dailymail 5:49:00 AM CET

Travellers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted

financialexpress 2:59:00 AM CET

Apple, Google, Uber join fight against Trump travel ban

trinidadexpress 4:08:00 PM CET

Trump: Judge Puts U.S. in Peril, if Something Happens Blame Him

haaretz 5:40:00 AM CET

White House expresses confidence travel ban will be restored

nzherald 10:07:00 AM CET

United States (24)

Iran, Islamic Republic Of (6)

New York City(US)

Los Angeles International airport(US)

Boston(US)

Washington(US)

